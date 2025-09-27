Man dies after falling from docked boat into water at Sandy Beach Yacht Club in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man has died after falling into the water at Sandy Beach Yacht Club on Friday night.

The Grand Island Volunteer Fire Company and additional units responded to reports of a man who fell from a docked boat and into the water at the Sandy Beach Yacht Club in Grand Island. Officials said a search started immediately by land and water.

A little later, Grand Island MU-2 found the man in the water near Buckhorn State Park and Grass Island. According to officials, the man died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Erie County Sheriff's Department.