Man dies after falling 50 feet from cliff in Sheridan

SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 66-year-old man has died after falling 50 feet over a cliff Tuesday in the Town of Sheridan.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office responded to State Route 5 in Sheridan a little before 10 a.m. to help emergency crews with a man who had fallen from a cliff.

The investigation uncovered the man, identified as Gregory Meadows, fell about 50 feet over the edge of a cliff to the shoreline of Lake Erie. Multiple agencies responded and were able to rescue Meadows from the lake.

Meadows was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.