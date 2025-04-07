Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies after crashing car into ditch in southern Erie County

CRASH THUMB (1).jpg
WKBW
CRASH THUMB (1).jpg
Posted

CONCORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Saturday in the Town of Concord.

Troopers say they arrived at the scene on Brown Hill Road and found a 2017 Ford in a ditch that was on fire.

First responders say they attempted to put out the fire but could not do it. The Boston Fire Department later arrived and was able to extinguish the fire.

Investigators say 59-year-old Sean Quinn was the driver of the vehicle and the only person involved in this accident. He was pronounced dead and taken to ECMC for an autopsy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app