Man dies after car crashes into Amherst building and catches fire

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — In Amherst, a man has died after crashing into a building on Wehrle Drive.

Amherst Police responded to the crash around 3 a.m. Monday.

Police said a Honda CRV was traveling on Union Road when it left the roadway, hit a utility pole and crashed into the building at 784 Wehrle Drive. The car then rolled onto its passenger side and caught fire.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene. According to police, he was the sole occupant of the car and no other people were injured.

Union Road between Wehrle and Ellen Drive will stay closed while the utility pole is replaced.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with security or dash-camera footage, or any information, should contact Amherst Police at (716) 689-1311.