CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police say a 39-year-old man is dead after an accident inside a warehouse.

Police responded to the USA Industrials warehouse at 100 Sonwil Drive on May 15 for reports of an incident at the site.

Authorities say Carlos Matos was found unresponsive and pinned by a forklift inside the warehouse. They say he was past the point of life-saving efforts.

Police say the investigation into the incident lead officers to classify the event as an industrial accident.