Man dies after being hit by SUV while riding E-Bike in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWNADA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man has died after an accident involving an E-Bike in North Tonawanda.

Police say 58-year-old Terry Crick died at the hospital after he was hit while riding an E-Bike Monday morning.

Investigators say Crick was traveling eastbound on Tremont Street and never stopped when crossing Twin City Memorial Highway where he was hit by a Ford Explorer that was southbound.

Crick died from his injuries Tuesday at ECMC.

The driver of the Ford fully cooperated with the investigation and is not facing any charges.

