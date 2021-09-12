Man dead, woman seriously hurt following motorcycle crash in Cattaraugus County

MACHIAS, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say a 72-year-old Wyoming County man is dead and a woman is injured following a motorcycle crash in Cattaraugus County, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say William Shumaker and his passenger Judith Shumaker were operating a motorcycle on State Route 242 in Machias just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday when they veered across the west bound lane, striking the guide rail.

The operator was ejected from the motorcycle and later died, while the passenger sustained severe head trauma.

The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center via Mercy Flight.

The crash is under investigation.