Man dead, woman in critical condition after crashing car into tree in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Orchard Park police say a man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after crashing a car into a tree, Friday morning.

Police say the man drove off Route 219 just after 11 a.m. and crashed into a tree.

Authorities say the man was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center.

The woman passenger was extricated by firefighters and then sent to ECMC via Mercy Flight where she is in critical condition.

The names of the people involved in the crash are not being released at this time and the cause of the crash is under investigation.