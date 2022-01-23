Man dead following car vs. truck crash in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police say a man is dead following a crash involving a car and a truck early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the crash happened at Transit Road near Aero Drive just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials believe the truck was hit when the driver of the car knocked into the truck's fuel tank, setting fire to the car.

Police believe the driver of the car died on impact while the truck driver was not hurt.

Investigators believe the driver of the car drove through a red light.

The truck driver is not facing charges.

The identity of the man who died has not yet been released.