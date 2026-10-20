Man dead after head-on crash in Town of Wellsville

TOWN OF WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wellsville man is dead after a crash involving a commercial vehicle in the Town of Wellsville on Monday afternoon.

New York State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 19 in the Town of Wellsville.

An investigation found a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling southbound on State Route 19, then crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a truck traveling northbound.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Frederick Francisco, 87, of Wellsville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 61-year-old driver of the truck was taken to Jones Memorial Hospital for a precautionary assessment.

The crash is still under investigation.