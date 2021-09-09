Man dead after fire on Northern Parkway in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man is dead following a fire on Northern Parkway in Cheektowaga late Wednesday night.

According to officials, around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday a neighbor "noticed a glow coming from the interior of a house" on Northern Parkway and Cheektowaga Police and U-Crest Fire District responded.

Upon arrival a small fire was extinguished inside that fire officials say nearly went out on its own likely due to oxygen depletion in the closed up house.

Although the fire was put out, the smoke was heavy and a 70-year-old man was found unresponsive on the floor. Officials say resuscitation efforts failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cause of death is pending an autopsy and the cause of the fire is still under investigation but appears accidental.