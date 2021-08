BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 21-year-old man drove into two occupied cars and six parked cars while driving at a high rate of speed at South Park Avenue and Hamburg Street, Friday afternoon.

Investigators say this happened around 1 p.m. Friday.

The driver was taken to Erie County Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time, but an investigation is ongoing.

Officials say the damage ranges from minor to extensive.