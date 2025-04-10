Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man convicted of murder gets life sentence in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS POLICE
WKBW
NIAGARA FALLS POLICE
Posted
and last updated

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Georgia man is going to spend 41 years to life in prison for a murder in Niagara Falls.

The Niagara County District Attorney says 25-year-old Matthew Glass, formerly of Atlanta, was sentenced Thursday morning.

Prosecutors say Glass shot and killed 48-year-old Robert Miller back in October of 2023, while the victim sat in his car. A jury convicted Glass of murder in the second degree.

Niagara County D.A. Brian Seaman said, "This defendant showed himself to be cold-blooded and remorseless. The only proper response to a brazen, violent crime of this nature is to remove the perpetrator from the community permanently."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app