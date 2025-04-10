Man convicted of murder gets life sentence in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Georgia man is going to spend 41 years to life in prison for a murder in Niagara Falls.

The Niagara County District Attorney says 25-year-old Matthew Glass, formerly of Atlanta, was sentenced Thursday morning.

Prosecutors say Glass shot and killed 48-year-old Robert Miller back in October of 2023, while the victim sat in his car. A jury convicted Glass of murder in the second degree.

Niagara County D.A. Brian Seaman said, "This defendant showed himself to be cold-blooded and remorseless. The only proper response to a brazen, violent crime of this nature is to remove the perpetrator from the community permanently."