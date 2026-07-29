Man convicted of killing WNY native in Hungary identified as wealthy Irish native

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In July, a court in Hungary sentenced an Irish native to 14 years in prison for the brutal killing of 31-year-old Mackenzie Michalski.

Michalski, a Western New York native, was tragically murdered in 2024 while she was vacationing in Budapest.

In this episode of Voices of the Voiceless, Rhiannon talks about the events leading up to Michalski's murder. You'll also hear from her best friends and an investigative journalist in Ireland doing a deep dive into the man we only knew as L.T.M., until he and his publication released his identity.

We do want to warn you; this case includes graphic descriptions of violent sex abuse and murder.

You can watch the full episode in the video player at the top of the page or on YouTube. You can also listen to and download the episode and subscribe to Voices of the Voiceless anywhere you stream podcasts.