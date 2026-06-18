Man charged with shooting and killing wife inside Clarence home

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Clarence man is facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of his wife.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office arrested Michael Brown, 50, early Thursday morning at the Sheridan Park Village mobile home park. Deputies responded to the home he shared with Deanna Christen, 50, shortly before 3 a.m. and found her body inside. She had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Brown is locked up in the Erie County Holding Center.

Sheridan Park Village is located on Sheridan Drive just north of Main Street.

This is a developing story.