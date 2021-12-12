Man charged with murder of 7-month-old in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda say a man has been charged with murder in the second degree after allegedly causing injuries that led to the death of a 7-month-old.

Investigators say 20-year-old Nasir Jackson was babysitting the child at the Knight's Inn on Niagara Falls Boulevard on Friday while the child's mother was at work.

Authorities responded to a first aid call indicating that the child was not breathing and life saving efforts by paramedics were unsuccessful.

Jackson was arraigned on Sunday in Town of Tonawanda court was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.