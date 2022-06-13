Watch
Man charged with manslaughter in death of Amherst woman

Posted at 3:10 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 15:10:58-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Investigators have identified the man charged with manslaughter in the death of an Amherst woman.

Kirk Bielanin, 53, faced arraignment in Amherst Town Court June 3 on one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

The charges are connected to the death of a 60 year-old woman who was found dead in a home on Glen Oak Drive on May 31.

At the time, police said they responded to the home for a welfare check and found one person dead and another person injured. Investigators have not said if Bielanin was the injured person.

A spokesperson for the Erie County District Attorney's Office says the name of the victim is not being released at this time.

The case is now under investigation by a grand jury.

