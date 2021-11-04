Man charged with felony kidnapping while wanted on warrant for separate kidnapping

TOWN OF ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping a woman while he was already wanted for a separate kidnapping.

The sheriff's office says it received a call that Dimas R. Rios was holding a woman against her will while he was driving in the Town of Ellicott.

Deputies spotted his vehicle on Route 60 in the town of Ellicott and tried to pull Rios over. They say he sped off, leading deputies on a chase through the Town of Ellicott and into Jamestown, where Rios got his vehicle stuck in a yard on Vinnie Street.

Rios ran away from the scene and deputies were able to get the woman he allegedly kidnapped to safety.

The sheriff's office then used a K9 unit to track him down to a home two blocks away where he surrendered and was taken into custody.

Rios is charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, aggravated driving without a license, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with a lawful order and several traffic violations.

He is being held in Chautauqua County Jail pending his arraignment for the felony kidnapping charge.