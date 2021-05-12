Man charged with DWI following rollover crash in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lewiston police say a man has been charged with DWI after a rollover crash, early Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded to a one car rollover crash at North 8th Street and Park Lane just before 12:30 a.m., Wednesday.

According to police, the vehicle flipped over and hit a light post and street sign.

Investigators say the driver, 36-year-old Bryan Baxter of Lewiston was charged for allegedly driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test, failure to maintain lane, and imprudent speed.

Baxter was released and issued an appearance ticket and allegedly told officers to, "post what happened on the department's Facebook page."