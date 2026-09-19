Man charged with DWI following crash in Newfane, injuring two

TOWN OF NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Amherst man has been charged after allegedly crashing into a parked vehicle while under the influence, injuring two of his passengers in the Town of Newfane Friday evening.

Frank Catalfamo Jr., 53, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs/combination and second-degree vehicular assault.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, just before 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 700 block of Ridge Road in the Town of Newfane.

Police provided medical assistance to the passengers of the pickup truck. The rear seat passenger was severely injured and a tourniquet was applied. They were taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight. The front seat passenger was taken to Lockport Memorial Hospital. The names of the passengers have not been released.

Catalfamo Jr. was held at the Niagara County Jail pending his arraignment.

The crash remains under investigation.