Man charged in plot to point gun at students in Niagara County to 'instill fear' in them

CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara County man is facing charges after investigators say he planned to frighten students at Niagara-Orleans B.O.C.E.S. by pointing a gun at them.

Owen Weidenboerner, 21, of Cambria is charged with attempted menacing. According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Weidenboerner was seen walking down Saunders Settlement Road near Shawnee Road Tuesday afternoon waving around what appeared to be a BB gun. Deputies responded to the area and ordered him to drop the weapon. He complied with orders and was taken into custody.

The weapon was a replica long gun, which was not capable of firing, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, Weidenboerner told them he planned to walk to the Niagara-Orleans B.O.C.E.S./Niagara Academy property, enter the school, and point the gun at students "to instill fear in them."

Weidenboerner was issued an appearance ticket in Cambria Town Court for the attempted menacing charge. He was taken to a nearby health facility for a mental health evaluation.