Man charged after allegedly exposing himself in Amherst State Park

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself to a juvenile inside Amherst State Park on Tuesday.

Joseph Brown Jr., 39, was charged with the following:



One count of endangering the welfare of a child

One count of exposure of a person

One count of second-degree obstructing governmental administration

According to the Amherst Police Department, just after 5:30 p.m., police received a complaint of a suspicious man following a juvenile inside Amherst State Park in Williamsville.

Police located and detained Brown after he matched the given description. He was successfully identified by the victim and was arrested.

It was further reported that Brown allegedly exposed himself to the victim.

Brown is held pending arraignment before an Amherst Town Court Judge.