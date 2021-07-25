Man charged after allegedly driving while intoxicated with child in Amherst parking lot

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police say a 39-year-old Buffalo man has been charged for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a 13-year-old child in the car, while driving in a parking lot in Amherst.

Investigators say Matthew Rainero was allegedly driving around in the parking lot of the Mel Ott Little League on Meyer Road in Amherst, just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say they took Rainero into custody after determining that he was allegedly under the influence of a narcotic.

Rainero was charged with the following



Driving While Intoxicated

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Impaired by Drugs

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th Degree

Endangering the welfare of a child

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a child passenger less than 15

Rainero was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Amherst Town Court.

The child was turned over to a sober third party.