Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested in Livingston County for illegal possession of 58 pistols

mount morris guns.jpg
Provided by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of the Mount Morris Police Department
mount morris guns.jpg
Posted at 1:06 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 13:08:56-04

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man was arrested in Livingston County Sunday for illegal possession of 58 pistols.

According to the Mount Morris Police Department, on Sunday officers conducted a traffic stop in the Village of Mount Morris for traffic violations.

Police said after a brief interview with the driver, 36-year-old Badri Ahmed-Mohamed of Ottawa, Ontario, officers believed there was something suspicious and suspected illegal activity.

After an investigation officers allegedly found 58 handguns and multiple high-capacity pistol magazines in a duffle bag in the trunk of the vehicle. Police said it is suspected the firearms were being trafficked across the country to an undetermined location.

Ahmed-Mohamed was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the first degree. A judge arraigned him and remanded him to the custody of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office to be held on $100,000 bail $200,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine