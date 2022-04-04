Man arrested in Livingston County for illegal possession of 58 pistols

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man was arrested in Livingston County Sunday for illegal possession of 58 pistols.

According to the Mount Morris Police Department, on Sunday officers conducted a traffic stop in the Village of Mount Morris for traffic violations.

Police said after a brief interview with the driver, 36-year-old Badri Ahmed-Mohamed of Ottawa, Ontario, officers believed there was something suspicious and suspected illegal activity.

After an investigation officers allegedly found 58 handguns and multiple high-capacity pistol magazines in a duffle bag in the trunk of the vehicle. Police said it is suspected the firearms were being trafficked across the country to an undetermined location.

Ahmed-Mohamed was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the first degree. A judge arraigned him and remanded him to the custody of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office to be held on $100,000 bail $200,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.