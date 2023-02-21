Watch Now
Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Niagara Falls

Posted at 1:12 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 13:12:51-05

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police announced an arrest has been made in connection to a fatal stabbing on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Police said officers responded to a motel on the 9800 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard around 2 a.m. Tuesday and found a 39-year-old woman dead inside one of the rooms.

While police were investigating, 36-year-old Brian W. Wallace, who allegedly was known to the victim and had been with the victim in the room was located.

Wallace was charged with one count of second-degree murder and arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court. He was held in custody until his next court date.

