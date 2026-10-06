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Man arrested in Buffalo after alleged threats toward Georgia congressman, son-in-law

A man was arrested in Buffalo after authorities said he was accused of threatening to kill a Georgia congressman and the lawmaker’s son-in-law.
Man arrested in Buffalo after alleged threats toward Georgia congressman, son-in-law
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man was arrested in Buffalo after authorities said he was accused of threatening to kill a Georgia congressman and the lawmaker’s son-in-law.

Police in Georgia worked with the FBI in Western New York to take the suspect into custody on Friday.

Authorities have not released the man's name, and details about the alleged threats have not been made public.

Officials also have not said what charges the man is facing. The investigation remains ongoing.

Watch: Man arrested in Buffalo after alleged threats toward Georgia congressman, son-in-law

Man arrested in Buffalo after alleged threats toward Georgia congressman, son-in-law

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