BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man was arrested in Buffalo after authorities said he was accused of threatening to kill a Georgia congressman and the lawmaker’s son-in-law.

Police in Georgia worked with the FBI in Western New York to take the suspect into custody on Friday.

A death threat against a Georgia congressman led investigators to Buffalo, where #FBI Buffalo assisted our Georgia law enforcement partners in making an arrest. On Friday, the Butts County Sheriff and his deputies traveled from Georgia to Buffalo and worked side by side with our FBI special agents and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to personally take the suspect into custody for allegedly threatening to kill U.S. Congressman Mike Collins and his son-in-law. “State lines don’t protect those who threaten violence, and they do not stop the FBI and our law enforcement partners from pursuing them,” said FBI Buffalo Special Agent-in-Charge Allen D. Davis II. “Strong law enforcement partnerships are critical to our mission.” This is partnership in action. By working together across jurisdictions, the FBI and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners can act quickly against threats and protect the American people. — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) October 5, 2026

Authorities have not released the man's name, and details about the alleged threats have not been made public.

Officials also have not said what charges the man is facing. The investigation remains ongoing.

Watch: Man arrested in Buffalo after alleged threats toward Georgia congressman, son-in-law