Man arrested for throwing rock through U.S. Attorney's office front door returns next day to commit same act

On Jan. 29, the defendant, Jones Ricky Woods, allegedly threw a rock through the front door of the U.S. Attorney's Office located on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

Woods was taken into custody later that day by Buffalo Police officers and taken to Buffalo City Court.

Woods was charged with criminal mischief in the third degree and was later released from custody on his own recognizance.

On the afternoon of Jan. 30, immediately after his release from police custody, Woods returned to the U.S. Attorney's Office and threw another rock into the front glass window, shattering it.

Woods was taken into custody by federal law enforcement officers and is now in FBI custody.

No injuries were reported, and federal charges are currently pending.