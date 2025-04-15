Man arrested for predatory sexual assault against a child in Wyoming County

BENNINGTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest was made after an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

The sheriff's office said it was made aware of the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old on January 12, 2025, and an investigation began with the assistance of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, East Aurora Police Department and Orchard Park Police Department.

Joshua Davis was arrested on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and transported to the Wyoming County Jail on a superior court warrant on April 8.

The sheriff's office said Davis appeared in front of Wyoming County Justice Donald O’Geen on April 9 and was committed to the custody of the Wyoming County Jail with bail set at $200,000 cash, $800,000 partially secured surety bond and $400,000 insurance company bail bond. Davis is due back in court on April 17.