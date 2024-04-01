Man arrested for murder after Niagara Falls police respond to domestic violence call

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is now charged with murder, accused of killing a woman in Niagara Falls Sunday.

Police responded to a domestic violence call on Orleans Avenue. Arriving officers say they found a woman unresponsive on the floor. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, detectives found 32-year-old Keith William Hill and charged him with murder. Hill was also charged with criminal contempt for a previous incident. He is expected back in court Thursday.

Police say they are still looking for more information as they investigate. Anyone who knows anything at all is asked to call 716-286-4553.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, there is a 24/7 Domestic Violence Hotline. The number to call is 800-799-7233.