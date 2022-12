VILLAGE OF SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that an arrest was made in the shooting death of a 19-year-old.

The victim, Joseph Misciagno, was killed on July 5, 2022, in the village of Sinclairville.

The defendant, who remains nameless due to New York State Law, was charged with one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

The defendant was remanded without bail.