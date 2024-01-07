Man arrested for holding two women against their will at Buffalo home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing several charges after allegedly holding two women against their will at a home on Moselle Street.

Buffalo police began an investigation on January 1, after a woman jumped from a second-story window of the home and fled on foot. A passerby brought her to ECMC where she was treated for face, shoulder, and back injuries. She reported to officers that she was held against her will with a knife and raped.

The second woman was found at a convenience store and was also taken to ECMC where she was able to provide more information on the incident to officers.

Detectives identified a house on the 200 block of Moselle Street and conducted a search warrant with the SWAT team.

Jamar Harris, 36, of Buffalo was arrested and charged with:

• One count of first-degree rape

• One count of first-degree criminal sexual act

• One count of first-degree assault

• One count of second-degree assault

• One count of second-degree strangulation

• Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

• Two counts of second-degree menacing

Harris could face additional weapons charges as the investigation continues. The women, both 33, were treated and released from ECMC.