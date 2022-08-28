Man arrested for firing shots at house party in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police, making an arrest in connection with a shooting at a house party.

Authorities say they responded to a call of a disturbance on Redwood Drive early Saturday morning.

Officers say there was a fight, and that they saw a man fire a gun into the air.

The suspect was arrested following a brief foot chase.

They say they recovered a 45 caliber handgun that the suspect had thrown onto the roof of a house.

26 year old Emanuel Mitchell of Buffalo is facing a number of charges, including criminal possession of a loaded gun, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.