Man arrested for DWI three times legal limit; weapons charge after crash in Allegany

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say a Pennsylvania man has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated at three times the legal limit, along with having an alleged illegal weapon, following a crash on I-86 in Allegany.

State police say 40-year-old Chad Hanzely crashed his vehicle on the exit ramp on I-86 in Allegany on May 11.

Troopers then allege that Hanzely was driving while intoxicated, and say that he failed field sobriety tests, with a BAC at .23 percent.

Troopers also say they allegedly found an illegally possessed pistol at the scene.

Hanzely was arrested an issued an appearance ticket to appear in Town of Allegany Court in June.