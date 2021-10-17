Man arrested for DWI after hit and run crash with three children in car in Allegany County

BELFAST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated, causing a hit and run crash with three children in the car in Allegany County.

New York State Police say Jacob Boring allegedly crashed his car into a building on State Route 305 in Belfast and found his car down the road on Friday.

State Police say Boring failed several field sobriety tests and had a BAC level of .24 percent, and Boring had three children under the age of 16 in the car.

Boring was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in court in November.