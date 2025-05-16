Man arrested after three armed robberies at Joe’s Kwik Mart in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Depew man has been arrested after three armed robberies at Joe’s Kwik Mart on French Road in Cheektowaga.

Police said in the first incident, an employee called to report that the store was robbed by an individual with a shotgun. After an investigation, police recovered an abandoned shotgun left near the scene of the crime the following morning.

According to police, there was a report of a second robbery at the same location around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and a knife was allegedly displayed.

Police said after an investigation, it was determined that it was the same man in both cases, and patrol cars were assigned more heavily to the area.

The third incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said the same suspect robbed the store again and allegedly displayed a knife.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle while it fled. 37-year-old Brian White was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon. White was held for arraignment and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.