Man arrested after stealing rims and tires from West Herr dealership and listing them on Facebook Marketplace

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced a Buffalo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing rims and tires from a West Herr dealership and listing them on Facebook Marketplace.

24-year-old Leon Robert was arrested on Monday and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

According to police, on Saturday NYSP received a complaint from West Herr Honda in the Town of Lockport, an investigation determined that eight rims and tires were taken from vehicles. Police said investigators worked in partnership with West Herr and found the rims and tires on Facebook Marketplace.

Police said a buy for the stolen items was set up and Robert was located at the buy and arrested. When he was arrested he allegedly had a pistol in his possession and does not have a pistol permit.