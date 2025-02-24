Man arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching female shoppers at Walmart on Sheridan Drive

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man has been arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching female shoppers at Walmart on Sheridan Drive.

On February 18, two female victims "reported that a man splashed Elmer's glue on their back, buttocks and leg areas and attempted to wipe the substance off subsequently grabbing the buttocks and sensitive areas of the victims," Amherst police said.

24-year-old Sujiewan Satgunaraja was arrested and charged with two separate counts of forcible touching.

Police issued a reminder that you should remain vigilant and prioritize safety when out in public and you are encouraged to report any suspicious behavior to police immediately.