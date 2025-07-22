Man and woman seriously injured in crash on Kensington Avenue in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police are investigating after a man and woman were seriously injured in a crash on Kensington Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 2457 Kensington Avenue.

Police said a 37-year-old man from Cheektowaga was driving south on Kensington from Main, crossed the northbound lanes of traffic and struck a utility pole and a tree.

The driver's wife, a 40-year-old woman, was a passenger in the vehicle. Police said they were both transported to ECMC with serious, life-threatening injuries.