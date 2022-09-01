Man and woman face multiple gun, drug, and robbery charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a man and woman are facing multiple gun, drug, and robbery charges.

41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown have been charged with



Narcotics conspiracy

Hobbs Act Conspiracy

Hobbs Act Robbery

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence and in furtherance of drug trafficking

According to assistant U.S. attorney, Joshua Violanti, Klinger and Snow conspired with others to sell fentanyl between November 2020 and April 2022.

The two are also accused of having weapons in their possession and brandishing them while allegedly stealing money and drugs from others involved in illegal drug trafficking.

Klinger and Snow face a mandatory minimum sentence of 17 years and a maximum of life in prison.