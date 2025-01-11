Man and dog rescued from Ellicott Creek

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police and the Ellicott Creek Volunteer Fire Company helped rescue a man and his dog from Ellicott Creek on Saturday.

A Kenmore man was walking his two dogs around 9:45 a.m. at Ellicott Creek Bark Park when one of them made it down an embankment and into the water.

The 39-year-old was able to get his dog out of the water, but could not get them back up the steep embankment.

Emergency crews were able to rescue them. The man was taken to Kenmore Mercy with non-life-threatening injuries.