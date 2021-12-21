Man and dog killed in fire on West Winspear Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man and a dog were killed in a fire on West Winspear Avenue in Buffalo Tuesday, according to the Buffalo Fire Department.

Around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday Buffalo firefighters responded to 153 West Winspear Avenue for the report of a fire that started on an upper floor of the home.

Fire officials said a 54-year-old man from the upper apartment was rescued from the fire and transported to ECMC with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at ECMC. A dog from the upper apartment also died. The three people from the lower apartment are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Damage is estimated at $275,000 and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.