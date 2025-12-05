Man airlifted by Mercy Flight to ECMC after crash involving ambulance in Niagara County

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving an ambulance in the Town of Pendleton on Thursday.

The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Mapleton and Townline Roads. The sheriff's office said that after initial investigation, it is believed an ambulance was traveling east on Mapleton Road en route to a call for service when a vehicle that was northbound on Wheatfield-Pendleton Townline Road failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and was struck by the ambulance.

According to the sheriff's office, after the crash, the vehicles went across the intersection, and the ambulance struck a 16-year-old pedestrian who was walking on the shoulder of Mapleton Road. The vheicles then came to a rest in a ditch.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the vehicle that was struck by the ambulance, a 42-year-old man, was airlifted by Mercy Flight to ECMC for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to ECMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The two ambulance crew members were evaluated at the scene and released.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.