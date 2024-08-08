Man admits to killing Jaylan McWilson in a 2023 robbery gone wrong in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW — A Buffalo man faces up to 25 years in prison for shooting and killing a man in what authorities say appeared to be a robbery gone wrong.

20-year-old Dennis Parson pleaded guilty Thursday to Manslaughter in the First Degree in connection to the shooting death of Jaylen McWilson.

McWilson was killed January 21, 2023 in front of his home in Niagara Falls.

Jaylen McWilson's mother spoke with 7 News Reporter Yoselin Person days after the shooting. She said she had no way of knowing that night she was saying her final goodbyes to her dream baby. You can watch the full story with McWilson's family below. A family in Niagara Falls speaks out after the death of their 24-year-old son

“There was absolutely no reason for this incident to have ended in the loss of Jaylan’s life," said Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman. "His family is devastated. The defendant is a young man who will now spend the next 20 or more years in prison. For what? A completely senseless loss of life.”

Parson will be sentenced on October 15 in Niagara County Court.