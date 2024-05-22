Man admits to being member of local organized retail theft ring and pleads guilty to enterprise corruption

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 38-year-old William A. Lewis, Jr. of Sloan pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of enterprise corruption.

The district attorney's office said Lewis admitted to being a member of a local organized retail theft ring. He oversaw the operation of the group and employed other individuals to steal items from various retailers throughout Erie County in exchange for financial compensation. Lewis, working in concert with others, sold the stolen merchandise for profit.

Police said the group was believed to be responsible for up to half of the organized retail theft in Erie County during a specific period which added up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen goods, possibly topping $1 million.

In March, his co-defendant 45-year-old Rico D. Small of Buffalo was sentenced in Erie County Court to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison after he also pleaded guilty to one count of enterprise corruption.

Lewis faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18. He was held without bail.

“Theft is financial devastating for retailers, especially local small business owners. In addition to the negative economic impact for businesses and our community, I am deeply concerned about the serious threat that these thieves pose to the safety of store employees and customers. This defendant is the second person to be charged and convicted of this crime in Erie County. Anyone who engages in organized retail crime will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." - Acting Erie County DA Mike Keane