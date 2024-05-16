Man accused of using drone to transport MDMA across U.S./Canada border near Youngstown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Flushing, NY man is accused of using a drone to transport MDMA across the U.S./Canada border near Youngstown.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said 37-year-old Yong Chen was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute MDMA and importation of MDMA.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on September 21, 2022, U.S. Border Patrol spotted a drone launch from a residence in Youngstown, travel across the Lower Niagara River into Ontario, Canada, land in Niagara-on-the-Lake, and then return to Youngstown a short time later.

Law enforcement responded to the residence in Youngstown where the drone launched and allegedly saw it hovering in the backyard with a package hanging from the chassis. An individual at the residence allegedly fled and the package was transported to the Niagara Falls Border Patrol Station for analysis. Officials said it was found to contain three vacuum-sealed bags of MDMA.

Chen was found by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office a short time later when they received a 911 call requesting medical attention for shortness of breath.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Chen was identified as the individual who fled from the Youngstown residence.

A search warrant was then executed at the residence and the U.S. Attorney's office said it was barely furnished, with only mattresses on the floor and almost no other furniture. It also contained "few comfort items" and no clothing to suggest anyone was using it as a primary residence.

Investigators allegedly seized numerous commercial-grade drones, controllers, electronics, cell phones and a video hard drive containing the residence’s security camera footage. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the security camera footage showed Chen at the residence around the time the drone was spotted. Rolls of paracord were also found that were consistent with the cord holding the package of MDMA to the drone.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, after an analysis of the seized drones, it is believed that they conducted five cross-border flights into Canada and back before September 21, 2022, all the flights allegedly originated and concluded at the Youngstown residence. Chen’s flight records allegedly coincide with the dates of the cross-border drone activity.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Chen is not known to have any ties to the Buffalo/Youngstown area and the residence was purchased by a business owned by Chen’s sister.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1,000,000.