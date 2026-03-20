Man accused of transporting a family from Canada to Grand Island on a raft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 27-year-old Andres Carrillo-Hernandez, a citizen of Mexico, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with alien smuggling.

Carrillo-Hernandez is accused of transporting a man, woman and child on a raft from the Canadian shoreline at Boyers Creek to near a residence on West River Road on Grand Island on March 15.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Carillo-Hernandez admitted to being paid $2,000 to help the family cross the Niagara River into the U.S.

According to the criminal complaint, the family was from the UK and Ireland. They were also arrested for illegal entry into the U.S.

Carillo-Hernandez was charged with alien smuggling, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of three years in prison and a max of 10. He made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and was held pending a detention hearing on March 24.