Man accused of threatening to kill staff and 'shoot up' the SPCA Serving Erie County

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three people are facing charges in connection with alleged threats made toward the SPCA Serving Erie County.

West Seneca police said on July 8, officers responded to the SPCA Serving Erie County at 300 Harlem Road for a report of threats made over the phone. 27-year-old Savio Serrano of Buffalo is accused of threatening to kill staff and "shoot up" the SPCA.

Serrano allegedly arrived at the facility with "several associates" while officers were on scene, and fled when police tried to take him into custody. Two individuals, 19-year-old Xavier Cedeno and 28-year-old Kayla Acosta, both of Amherst, are accused of actively interfering with the arrest.

Police said Cedeno fled into a wooded area before returning and was apprehended. Acosta is accused of physically interfering with officers and striking one while trying to prevent Cedeno's arrest. They were both taken into custody. Cedeno was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Acosta was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and second-degree harassment.

Police have requested an arrest warrant for Serrano, and he faces charges including aggravated harassment and resisting arrest.

According to police, Cedeno and Acosta were booked at the West Seneca Police Department and released on appearance tickets returnable to town court.

The officer who was struck was not injured and returned to duty.