Man accused of threatening protesters with knife in North Buffalo indicted on hate crime charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cattaraugus County man accused of threatening protesters with a knife during protests on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo was indicted on a hate crime charge and a harassment charge, Friday.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, 48-year-old Michael Cremen of Franklinville allegedly threatened protesters with a knife on Hertel and Parkside Avenues in North Buffalo in August 2020.

Cremen is also is accused of pushing and threatening one protester, and for using racial slurs.

Cremen has been released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return for a pre-trial conference on July 19.