Man accused of stealing three cars valued at more than $500,000 from Mercedes-Benz of Buffalo

PAUL SANCYA/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A hood ornament is shown on a Mercedes-Benz on a dealership lot in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Thursday, July 27, 2006. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 4:03 PM, Sep 06, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest was made in connection to a burglary early Sunday morning.

The burglary occurred at the Mercedes-Benz of Buffalo dealership on Main Street in the Town of Clarence.

It is alleged that a man removed a key box from inside the dealership containing keys for used cars on the lot. Within several hours, the man left with a 2021 Bentley Continental, valued at $235,850.00, a 2022 Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, valued at $204,850.00, and a 2022 BMW M8, valued at $104,650.00.

Detectives were able to recover the three vehicles.

This is an ongoing investigation.

