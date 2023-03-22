Man accused of slashing a 96-year-old man in the face on Washington Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced a 59-year-old man accused of slashing a 96-year-old man in the face on Washington Street has been arrested.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Police said 59-year-old Roger Ranney allegedly approached a 96-year-old man on Washington Street near E. Chippewa Street and slashed him in the face and fled. He was apprehended several blocks away. The 96-year-old man was taken to ECMC and he was treated and released.

Ranney was charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.